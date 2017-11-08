 Top
    Close photo mode

    Named the most attractive city for tourists in 2017

    Hong Kong heads the ranking

    Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ The most attractive city for tourists in 2017 was announced.

    Report informs referring to the study by Euromonitor International, rating was headed by Hong Kong.

    It was noted that the city was visited by more than 25.5 million tourists. The second place in the list was taken by Bangkok. The capital of Thailand visited by 23.3 million foreigners. London closes the top three of leaders. This year it was visited by 19, 8 million people.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi