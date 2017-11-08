Named the most attractive city for tourists in 2017

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ The most attractive city for tourists in 2017 was announced.

Report informs referring to the study by Euromonitor International, rating was headed by Hong Kong.

It was noted that the city was visited by more than 25.5 million tourists. The second place in the list was taken by Bangkok. The capital of Thailand visited by 23.3 million foreigners. London closes the top three of leaders. This year it was visited by 19, 8 million people.