Minister: 187.600 tourists came to Azerbaijan during Baku Shopping Festival

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ During April, 187 577 tourists visited Azerbaijan within the framework of Baku Shopping Festival, which means an increase of 23% among 15 target countries compared to the same period in 2016.

Report informs, Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfas Garayev declared speaking on summary of Baku Shopping Festival.

According to minister, 70 776 tourists arrived in first 10 days of May: It means 32% increase on 15 target countries compared to same period in 2016”.

"During the festival, 205 stores registered as participants, 172 of them joined VAT return program.

As part of festival's "tax free" system 23 242 units of invoices were given. The total turnover on approved invoices made 18 167 892 AZN and banks have returned VAT in the amount of 1.8 mln AZN to customers”, he added.

Notably, a report made by Ministry of Taxes shows the VAT and turnover figures were different. Thus, according to ministry, total turnover in festival was 15 471 805 AZN, VAT returned to buyers was 1 533 006 AZN.