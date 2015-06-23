Investments in tourism sector increases sharply in Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Investments in tourism and catering sector increased 5.7 times to 2604 million manats during January-May.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, share of its total investments amounted to 4.1%.

According to statistics, there was a sharp increase in investment in this area in May. Thus, past month investments increased by 6.3 times. In January-April, total investment in this area amounted to 41.6 million manats.

6 416,3 million manats in total capital from all financial sources were directed to the economic and social development of the country's main capital in January-May 2015. Investments in non-oil sector the last year, on the contrary decreased compared with the relevant period.Non-oil sector in annual comparison decreased by 0.1% amounting to 3 657,5 million manats. 414.4 million manats of this amount were used in the development of non-oil sector of the industry. 55.0% of the funds in this area accounted for non-state enterprises and organizations.