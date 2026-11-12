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An educational familiarization tour focused on health tourism in Azerbaijan has been organized by the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB), operating under the State Tourism Agency, with the participation of more than 30 representatives of travel companies from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

According to Report, citing the agency, the purpose of the visit was to promote Azerbaijan's medical and wellness tourism potential in foreign markets, showcase the services offered in this sector to representatives of the international tourism industry, and strengthen cooperation among travel companies.

As part of the program, participants visited Baku, Lankaran, Naftalan, Shaki, and Gabala, where they explored the regions' health tourism infrastructure and tourism products. Visits to hotels, holiday resorts, spas, and wellness centers were organized for the delegation, providing information about the services available and facilities designed for international tourists.

The city of Naftalan received particular attention during the visit. Participants learned about specialized health services and treatment methods based on the city's therapeutic oil.

During a visit to the Sea Breeze Resort complex in Baku, the delegation was also introduced to the area's seaside leisure and hospitality infrastructure.

In addition to Azerbaijan's health and leisure tourism opportunities, participants learned about the cultural heritage, natural tourism resources, and local hospitality traditions of various regions across the country.

The delegation also attended the International Health Tourism Conference held in Baku. During B2B meetings with representatives of Azerbaijan's tourism industry on the sidelines of the conference, participants discussed establishing new business contacts, developing cooperation, and promoting health tourism products in foreign markets.

The familiarization tour was aimed at presenting Azerbaijan's health tourism opportunities to international travel companies, promoting the country in global health tourism markets, and developing future cooperation.