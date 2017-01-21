Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Charter flights launched between Azerbaijan and Kuwait on January 20 in accordance with agreement on flight connection between the two countries signed on November 16. Report inform referring to the Azerbaijani embassy in Kuwait

According to the information, previous day, first charter flight was carried out on "Al-Jazeera" plane of Kuwait.

On this occasion, a ceremony was held in Kuwait. The ceremony was attended by representatives of a civil aviation company Al-Kazemi Group of Companies and representatives of the Embassy of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s Chargé d’Affaires ad interim in Kuwait Javid Musayev and President of Al Kazemi Group Tarek Al Kazemi delivered speeches during the event.

It was noted that the opening of direct flights between the two countries will give a momentum to the development of relations not only in the tourism sector, but also in the economic sphere.

Under the agreement between Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC and Kuwait’s Al Kazemi Group, the next charter flights will be carried out in February, April, June, July and August 2017.