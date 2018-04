Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ A road show dedicated to EXPO-2017 in Astana will be held in Baku.

Report informs citing the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan, the event will be held on March 28.

Information will be given about EXPO-2017, which will be held from June 10 to September 10 in Astana, as well as information on tourist destinations in Kazakhstan.

Notably, Azerbaijan will also take part in the EXPO.