Azerbaijan Tourism Days to be held in Hungary

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan tourism days in Hungary will be held in Budapest on November 21-22, 2014.

Report informs, at the event organized by youth organizations of Azerbaijan-Hungary (ANYU), the tourism potential of Azerbaijan will be presented to the attendants. The members of Azerbaijani Diaspora in Hungary and neighboring countries, members of the Hungarian Parliament and other officials of the two countries will participate in the ceremony.

Guests will also visit the Azerbaijani Embassy in Hungary, where they will be explained the requirements for obtaining a visa to Azerbaijan.

The first European Games Baku-2015, and the e-visa system will be presented during the event.