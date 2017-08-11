Azerbaijan to prepare main development plan of Khizi-Khachmaz tourism and recreation zone

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Culture and Tourism has announced an open tender on purchase of services for development of main development plan of Khizi-Khachmaz Tourism and Recreation Zone.

Report informs, participation fee is 350 AZN.

Bidders should submit preliminary documents to the ministry (Uzeyir Hajibeyli Street, 82, Nasimi district, Baku) until August 29, tender proposal and their 1% bank guarantee until September 8. The contact persons is Azer Orujov (tel: (012) 4923984).

The proposals will be considered at the mentioned address on September 11, at 17:00. Authorized representatives of the bidders may participate in the tender procedure.