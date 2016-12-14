AZAL-Miles introduces new rules

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Starting January 1, 2017 every travel points accrued to the balance will be valid within 36 months (3 years) from the date of their accrual.

Report informs referring to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL).

According to paragraph 1.67 of "Terms and Conditions" of AZAL-Miles Frequent Flyer Programme if the travel points are not used within 36 month (3 years) the validity of these points will expire on the last day of the month they were accrued. For example: the validity of the points accrued to your balance on January 01, 2017 will expire on January 31, 2020.

For additional information customers can contact AZAL-Miles.