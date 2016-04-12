AZAL launches a new campaign on Baku-Milan flights

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) announced about the launch of a new campaign on flights between Baku and Milan, which will be operated from April 15.

Report was told in the press service of the AZAL, in the period from April 12 to June 7 while purchasing round-trip tickets on the routes Baku-Milan-Baku and Milan-Baku-Milan, the cost for the second air ticket will not be charged, except for administrative fees.

Flights period: April 15 - June 7, 2016.

Air tickets purchased within the campaign should be of the same flight and class. According to the terms of the campaign, air tickets can only be exchanged together.

In addition, participants of AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program, who will fly to Milan during the period of campaign, will be able to earn twice as much status and travel points.