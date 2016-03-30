AZAL launches a new campaign in AZAL Miles

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) gave a start to the new program as part of its bonus program AZAL Miles.

Report informs referring to the press service of AZAL participants in the program, which will make the flight to Berlin and Paris in the period from April 1 to June 1, 2016, will be able to earn twice as much status and travel points.

Baku-Paris-Baku flights carried out 4 times a week - on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.Departure from the International Airport named after Heydar Aliyev at 06:35 am Baku time, the arrival at the airport Charles de Gaulle - at 10:05 local time. Departure from Paris - at 11:25 local time and arrival in Baku - at 18:35 Baku time.

Direct flights on the route Baku-Berlin-Baku, which resumed in late March, carried out twice a week - on Tuesdays and Sundays.Departure from the International Airport named after Heydar Aliyev at 07:00 am Baku time, arrival at Tegel International Airport - at 09:55 local time.Flight from Berlin - at 10:55 local time and arrive in Baku - at 17:25 Baku time.

Flights to Paris and Berlin are carried out on modern liners Airbus A320 and A319, having both economy and business classes.