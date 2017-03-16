Air Arabia inaugural Sharjah-Baku flight starts

© Report.az

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s largest low-cost carrier (LCC), launched its inaugural service Sharjah-Baku at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport earlier today.

Report informs, destination will be served four times a week, and will operate under two flight timings. On Thursdays and Sundays, the flight departs Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku at 11:30, and arrives at the Sharjah International Airport in the United Arab Emirates at 14:10 local time. The return flight leaves Sharjah on Thursdays and Sundays at 7:55, reaching Baku at 10:50 local time.

On Tuesdays and Saturdays, the flight leaves Baku at 17:55 to land in Sharjah at 20:35 local time, and departs Sharjah at 14:20 for its return journey, arriving at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku at 17:15 local time.

The inaugural flight departed Sharjah International Airport this morning at 09:00 am local time and landed in Baku.

Notably, Air Arabia currently operates flights to 124 destinations in 33 countries from five hubs across the Middle East and North Africa.