Air Arabia inaugural Sharjah-Baku flight starts

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s largest low-cost carrier (LCC), launched its inaugural service Sharjah-Baku at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport earlier today.
Report informs, destination will be served four times a week, and will operate under two flight timings. On Thursdays and Sundays, the flight departs Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku at 11:30, and arrives at the Sharjah International Airport in the United Arab Emirates at 14:10 local time. The return flight leaves Sharjah on Thursdays and Sundays at 7:55, reaching Baku at 10:50 local time.
On Tuesdays and Saturdays, the flight leaves Baku at 17:55 to land in Sharjah at 20:35 local time, and departs Sharjah at 14:20 for its return journey, arriving at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku at 17:15 local time.
The inaugural flight departed Sharjah International Airport this morning at 09:00 am local time and landed in Baku.
Notably, Air Arabia currently operates flights to 124 destinations in 33 countries from five hubs across the Middle East and North Africa.
Ülviyyə ŞamilqızıNews Author
