477 North Korean tourists visited Azerbaijan over last 16 years

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ The number of North Korean tourists visiting Azerbaijan over last 16 years was disclosed.

Report informs, 477 tourists visited Azerbaijan from North Korea in 2002-2017 years.

According to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan, 98 people visited in 2002, 53 in 2003, 198 in 2004, 3 in 2006, 22 in 2007, 5 in 2008, 4 in 2009, 15 in 2010, 3 in 2011, 42 in 2012, 3 in 2013,1 in 2014, 15 in 2015, 13 in 2016, and 2 in 2017.