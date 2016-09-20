Ukraine invites Azerbaijani businessmen to attend Tavrian Horizons 2016

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ This year from 30 September till 1 October, “Tavrian Horizons 2016: cooperation, investment, economic development” IX International Investment Forum will take place in the city Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region, Ukraine.

Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).

The forum will introduce favorable investment climate of Kherson, large industrial region of the country, covering tourism, transport, agro-business, industry, construction and energy effectiveness.

Representatives of business circles of China, Italy, France, Iran and others will participate at the event along with the local investors.

The representatives of Azerbaijani business circles are invited to take part in the forum.

Those who are interested in participation should contact with AZPROMO.