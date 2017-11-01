Turkey may abandon "all inclusive" system

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Confederation of Turkish Tradesmen and Craftsmen (TESK) Bendevi Palandöken offered to cancel the "all inclusive" system in local hotels. Report informs, Turkish newspaper Sözçü writes.

B. Palandöken said that after the "all inclusive" system was abolished, tourists will visit more sights and shops in the country.

Russian and German tourists mostly use "all inclusive" system. Because of this system, tourists do not leave the hotel area and not want to miss morning, noon and evening meals. As a result, many tourists coming to the country travel from airport to hotel and return back.

Notably, Turkey aims to be one of the top 5 tourism destinations in the world by 2023 and receive 50 million tourists annually.