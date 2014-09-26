​Tourist flow among CIS countries increased by more than twice

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Tourist flow among the CIS countries has increased by more than twice over the past three years. Report informs citing ITAR-TASS, this was stated by the Deputy Head of Federal Agency for Tourism Nikolay Korolev.

In his view, the lack of language barrier and in most cases visa problems stand behind the preservation of sustainable tourist flow among the CIS countries.

According to statistics, the Russians made 15.5 million tourist trips in the near abroad in 2013, which is by 6 percent more than in 2012. The total number of CIS countries’ citizens visiting Russia in turn, has raised by 10 percent. The citizens of Kazakhstan (1.5 million tourists last year), Azerbaijan (about 400 thousand people) and Moldova (nearly 290 thousand tourists) often go to Russia on their vacation.

Russian tourists often travel to Armenia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.