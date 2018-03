Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ New director has been appointed to Silkway Travel LLC.

Report informs referring to the company, Niyazi Hasanov replaced Shirzad Efendiyev, who died last month.

Notably, Silkway Travel has been operating since 2008 in the structure of Silkway Holding. The company is the exclusive agent for the sale of airline tickets of "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC.