Ministry: Payment for tour packages must be carried out non-cash

Baku. 17 February. REPORT/ In accordance with the draft law “On non-cash transactions” payment for travel packages must be carried out non-cash.

Report informs, Chief of department on tax policy and strategic research in the Ministry of Taxes Nijat Imanov said.

According to him, client can pay by cash, only when buying a ticket: "When purchasing a tour package it is necessary to pay cashless in travel agency".

Travel agencies believe that this requirement complicates their work: "Not all customers have credit cards. On the other hand, banks do not work on Saturdays and Sundays. It turns out that we do not have to serve customers who come to us in these days."

N. Imanov also addressed travel agencies interested in the question of the possible problems in servicing citizens of Iran, and other countries where Visa system does not work.

According to him, the issue is under their control: "Most likely, a relevant work will be done."