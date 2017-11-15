Minister: Participants of the second shopping festival two times more

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Growth in the second shopping festival was 1.5 or 2 times more than in the first."

Report informs, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev said.

According to him, more people came to the second shopping festival: "Local residents are also trying to take advantage of this opportunity. This is a normal result for the second time. The number of recipients, participants and campaigns has increased by about 2 times compared to previous event."

"We have decided to hold festival in autumn and summer in order to eliminate seasonality. This is due to the holiday seasons in winter and summer.”