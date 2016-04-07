Minister: Number of European tourists to Azerbaijan increased by 20-30%'

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'Despite global economic crisis, tourism field continues to grow. The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has released last year's statistics, increase of 4% recorded in the world tourism sector'.

Report informs, Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev said in the opening of XV Azerbaijan International Tourism and Travel Fair (AITF 2016), which launched in Baku today.

'Development of non-oil sector in Azerbaijan is encouraging. This year we expect more tourist flow than past year. Price regulation is one of main factors that cause concern. This fair will allow to get country tour packages under affordable price. Price regulation will lead to greater competition in this field. Also we observed in recent years that tourists visiting Azerbaijan mostly prefer to stay in rural houses. For this reason, we hold special trainings for owners of these houses', the minister said.

A.Garayev stated that this year tourist flow mainly from Russia, Iran and the Gulf countries is expected.