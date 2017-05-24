Minister: Citizens of Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan and other countries plan to visit Azerbaijan within next shopping festival

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ “Mass media supported us in the successful organization of the Baku Shopping Festival. It is worth to underline the Report News Agency among them.” Report informs, Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev said at an event dedicated to results of the festival.

According to him, the active promotion of the festival strengthened the interest of neighboring countries towards Azerbaijan: “We already get information that citizens of Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan and other countries plan to visit Azerbaijan in the framework of the next festival”.

The minister noted that the exact date of the new festival will be known in next 20 days. The event is planned to be held in October.