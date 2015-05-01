Milan opens exhibition EXPO-2015

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ World universal exhibition EXPO-2015 opens in Milan.

Report informs, the exhibition is attended by 145 countries. EXPO-2015 will be held under the theme "Feeding the planet.The energy of life" devoted to the issues of food security, the development of agricultural technology, the environment and save natural resources.

52 national pavilions built in the exhibition village, including the Azerbaijani pavilion.The pavilion is designed as two huge glass spheres, which will house the exhibition, opening offers different aspects of climate, cultural, gastronomic and geographical features of Azerbaijan.Construction of geometrical area of 887 square meters pavilion done on the project, which was designed and implemented with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Expected that within six months exhibition EXPO-2015 will be visited by 20 million people.So far, according to the organizers, about 10 million tickets are sold so far.

Organization of the exhibition cost 1.3 billion euros, of which almost 1 billion were investments made in the construction of national pavilions.Revenues from the advertising and ticket sales are expected to reach 800 million euros.

The exhibition runs up to 31 October.