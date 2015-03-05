 Top
    Close photo mode

    Mevlut Cavusoglu visited Azerbaijani stand at exhibition ITB 2015

    Stand of 104 square meters prepared at the exhibition showing the tourism potential of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan participates at the annual international tourism exhibition ITB 2015, held in Berlin on March 4-8.

    Report informs citing the Ministry, Stand of 104 square meters prepared at the exhibition showing the tourism potential of Azerbaijan.

    Foreign visitors and tourists visiting the exhibition with great interest acquainted with the stand of Azerbaijan. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu was among the visitors.

    Minister was told about the tourism potential of Azerbaijan.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi