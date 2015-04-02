International Tourism Exhibition kicks off in Baku

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today the 14th Azerbaijan international travel and tourism exhibition kicked off at Baku Expo Center. AITF secured its status as a leading international exhibition, reflecting the overall image of the modern tourism market in the region and presenting the local flavors of different areas of the world.

Report informs, over 371 companies from 42 countries are presenting their exclusive offers for 80 holiday destinations. Tour operators, national tourism organizations, hotel chains, sanatoriums, holiday resorts, health and spa centers, and sport and eco-friendly tourist facilities are among them. Islamic hotels are being presented for the first time at the exhibition. There are national stands from 17 countries including Turkey, Iran and Georgia, Argentina, Bulgaria, the Dominican Republic, India, Malaysia,Maldives, Morocco, the UAE, Slovenia, and Thailand. AITF has actively developed the Medical Tourism and Real Estate Abroad sections. AITF supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), the Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AzTA), and the International Tourism Trade Fairs Association (ITTFA). The organisers of the exhibition are Iteca Caspian and its partner company ITE Group.