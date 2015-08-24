 Top
    Close photo mode

    International aluminum technologies exhibition to be held in Istanbul

    Azerbaijani companies have also been invited to the exhibition

    Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ On October 6-9, "ALUEXPO-2015" Fourth International aluminum technologies, tools and equipment exhibition will take place in Istanbul.

    Report informs, the aluminum plates, foil and various aluminum products for the packaging industry will be exhibited.

    The main directions of the program for participants are briefing, bilateral meetings, reviewing the stands at the exhibition and visiting the manufacturing companies.

    Azerbaijani businessmen have also been invited to the exhibition.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi