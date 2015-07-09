Foreign airlines suspend tickets issue in Greece

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ Greece's debt crisis has hit tourism, with last-minute bookings falling sharply, although the impact on the industry may be limited because the flare-up has come late in the season when most summer holidays are already booked, Report informs citing foreign mass media.

The Greek Tourism Confederation said it has seen a 30 percent drop in last-minute bookings, which typically account for one-fifth of bookings to the country.

"We believe that a swift conclusion to the Greek government's negotiations with the country's creditors would still give us sufficient time to make up for the loss - as far as possible - in last-minute bookings," Andreas Andreadis, chairman of the confederation, said.

Turkish Airlines and Emirates confirmed they had stopped issuing tickets through Greek tour operators and travel agents.

Emirates said its customers could still book tickets for its flights via its sales office in Athens, on the phone or online.