Britain experiencing “tourism boom” after Brexit

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ The number of tourists in the UK increased by 18% during the month after a referendum in which the British voted for the country’s withdrawal from the European Union, Report informs referring to the Russian media, study by the Tourism Alliance writes.

Tourism Alliance conducted the survey of 500 participants of the tourism industry showed that the weakening of the pound attracts overseas tourists and contributes to the development of domestic tourism among the British.

The head of the Tourism Alliance Kurt Janson believes that such a “mini-boom” in tourism industry of great Britain is short-term, as investors are still unsure how the situation will develop in the tourism business after the referendum.

According to him, about 70% of foreign tourists come from EU countries, so the tourism industry is important to maintain the free movement of EU citizens and the UK. In addition, the future of this sector of the economy also depends on the freedom of movement of labour, as the share of foreign citizens involved in the tourism industry of the UK has doubled in ten years, and is about 27%, writes portal.