Baku will host Securika Caspian 2017 in October

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Securika Caspian 2017, the 10th Anniversary Caspian International Protection, Security and Rescue Exhibition will take place from 18-21 October at Baku Expo Center in Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the Iteca Caspian press service.

Securika Caspian 2017 is a recognised business platform where exhibitors get the opportunity to establish valuable contacts with professionals in the security field to further develop business. The exhibition also creates ideal conditions for developing the industry and reaching important strategic agreements.

The exhibition takes place with official support from the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), and the National Confederation of The Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Republic (AEC). The event is organised by Iteca Caspian and ITE Group.

This year, exhibitors at Securika Caspian 2017, including companies from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkey and other countries will present security technologies, video surveillance, rescue equipment, information security, smart cards, access control systems and integrated security systems, fire safety systems, fire alarms, fire cameras, special fire-fighting equipment and much more.

Securika Caspian 2017 will take place alongside WorldBuild Baku and Aquatherm Bakuas part of Caspian Construction Week.

Within the framework of the business program of the exhibition, it is planned to hold business bilateral meetings for professionals of this industry.

Over the years, Securika Caspian has established itself as the only international specialized exhibition on security and safety in the region.

The Securika Caspian 2017 exhibition is held on the same platform as the WorldBuild Baku and Aquatherm Baku exhibitions and is part of the Caspian Construction Week.