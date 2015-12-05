Baku-Vienna flights cancelled

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Austrian Airlines suspended flights to Baku. Report informs referring to the statement from sources in the Austrian Airlines office in Baku.

The company has previously operated flights on route Baku-Vienna.

"Due to the reduced demand and decline in the number of passenger, Austrian Airlines adopted a decision to cancel flight en route Vienna-Baku," said sources in the company.

This flight is suspended from 12 January. The recent flight was carried on January 11, passengers of the cancelled flights will be offered alternative routes," the company said, apologizing to passengers for inconveniences.