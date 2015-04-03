Baku-Podgorica flights to be launched in June

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ This year, direct charter flights from Baku to Podgorica (Montenegro) will be launched. Flights will be implemented from June 25 to September 3.

Report was told by the tourism company that operates flights, a week-holiday of two people in Montenegro in the summer season is a little more than 2 000 Euros. Here includes ticket price (in both directions), transfers, insurance, hotel accommodations, and eating.

For the last few years, Montenegro cancels the visa regime for the citizens of Azerbaijan during the summer season. This rule only applies to the tourist visits. Azerbaijani tourists can stay for 30 days in Montenegro.