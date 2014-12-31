Azerbaijanis rank second in number of tourists in Georgia

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ Approximately 1,567 thousand tourists visited Georgia since the beginning of the year. It is 12% higher than a previous year's indicator. Report informs referring to Georgian media.

According to the indicators of January-August, 3.686 million people crossed the state border of Georgia. It is 3% more than in comparison with last year.

For the number of tourists in Georgia, the first place is taken by Turkey, the second by Azerbaijan and the third by Armenia. The list is filled with the citizens of Russia, European Union and others.