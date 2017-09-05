 Top
    Azerbaijanis make nearly 4% of people resting in Georgia last year

    The number of Russian tourists is higher

    Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Some 65,8% of the people staying in hotels and hotel type facilities of Georgia in 2016 were foreigners, and 34,2% local citizens.

    Report informs citing the Georgian media, 3,6% of the guests were Azerbaijanis.

    Last year, 14,3% of the guests in Georgia were Russian, 7,4% Ukrainian, 6,8% Iranian, 6,3% Israeli, 3,6% Armenian and 3,2% Polish citizens.

    Some 74,6% visited Georgia for recreation, 16% for a business trip, 1,6% for treatment and 7,8% for other purposes. 

