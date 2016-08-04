Azerbaijan brings together over 100 medical companies in September

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ BIHE 2016, the 22nd Azerbaijan International Healthcare Exhibition will take place at Baku Expo Center from 19 - 21 September. For 22 years, the exhibition has served as a platform for establishing business contacts and exchanging experience between professionals from medical institutions, suppliers of modern medical equipment, pharmacists, and academics, increasing the efficiency of Azerbaijan’s healthcare system. BIHE takes place with support from the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Stomatology Association, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organisations of the Azerbaijan Republic (ASK). The organisers are Iteca Caspian and its partner ITE Group, Report was told in the ITECA.

This year, around 60% of exhibitors will be international companies. More than 100 companies from Azerbaijan, Germany, Belarus, China, Italy, Russia, Turkey, the Czech Republic, and Ukraine have confirmed their participation. As well as international manufacturers, exhibitors will include major local distributors of medical equipment that are partners to major global manufacturers. Local exhibitors will include ARASH Medical, Besan, Vitta, Labservisand others.

This year, the exhibition will present medical and laboratory equipment, supplies, medicines, medical instruments and pharmaceutical equipment. Sector "Hospitals" will be planned for the first time at the exhibition.

The Medical Tourism sector continues to develop. This year, over 30 clinics, sanatoriums, treatment centres and companies from Estonia, Georgia, Germany, Israel, Latvia and Turkey are expected to exhibit. For the first time, Turkish companies specialising in medical tourism will present a national stand. As well as international clinics, sanatoriums and leisure centres, the exhibition will also feature tourism companies that organise trips for treatment abroad. This year, the Medical Tourism sector is supported by the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TURSAB).

Stomatology Azerbaijan 2016, the 11th Azerbaijan International Dental Exhibition, and Beauty Azerbaijan 2016, the 10th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Beauty and Aesthetic Medicine Exhibition, will both take place alongside BIHE 2016.

BIHE has therefore remained the leading healthcare event for professionals in the medical industry and is the best place to present innovations in medicine, methods of treatment and leading technologies.