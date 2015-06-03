Azerbaijan ranks third in number of tourists visiting Georgia

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ During the first three months of 2015, Azerbaijan ranks the third in accordance with the number of citizens traveling to Georgia.

Report informs citing "Eurasia Daily", Analytical Information Department of the Georgian Interior Ministry stated.

The first and second places in the list were taken by Armenia and Turkey. Russia takes the 4th place.

Compared with 2014, 2 percent decline is observed in the number of visitors to Georgia during the mentioned period, and the figure is 986 thousand people (1.01 million people in 2014).