Azerbaijan ranks as one of most affordable countries to travel in September

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Skyscanner international website, operating on air ticket, hotel and car rental services, analyzed ticket prices on 50 most popular destinations of the summer season this year comparing them for September. As it turned out, it is possible to save 33% on flights during this period.

Report informs citing Skyscanner, Latvia is the most affordable destination for traveling in September (compared to August). The cost of tickets from Russia to this country in September is three times cheaper.

The second and third places taken by Azerbaijan and Armenia respectively. So, those who travel to these countries in September will save 28% and 24%, respectively.

The United States ranks 4th. Compared to August, price for this trip is cheaper by 23% in September. Sweden is the 5th with 21% saving.

Most advantageous destinations for beach resorts in September are defined Maldives (-18%), Vietnam (-18%), Malta (-16%), Bulgaria (-14%), France (-14%) and UAE (-13%) .

Notably, Skyscanner was founded in 2003. It helps 50 million travelers each month to plan their trips. The company employs over 800 people in 10 international offices - Barcelona, Beijing, Budapest, Edinburgh, Glasgow, London, Miami, Shenzhen, Singapore and Sofia. Skyscanner is a part of the Ctrip group.