Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Turkey to launch joint tourist route

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Turkey will establish a joint tourism product.Report informs referring to Kazakh media, this was announced by the director of the Department of Tourism of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Chakiev.

Currently, a program "Modern Silk Road", envisages the creation of a single tourist route of the Turkic-speaking countries, which include Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Turkey.

Chakiev noted that the Turkic world has enough natural sites and historical places of interest to the world community.

"Brand of the Silk Road must be used for the development of tourism, therefore a joint tourist product was created," - Chakiev said.

An agreement on the establishment of the tourism product has been reached between the countries last year.

Plan of Implementation of the necessary measures in this area developed and will come into force in the near future.