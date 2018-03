Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan became the winner of the competition "The Best Tourist Directions-2015" held by the National Geographic Traveler magazine in the nomination "Opening of Year".

Report informs, at the rewarding ceremony which took place on November 18 in Moscow, the diploma of the winner was handed to the ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu. The diploma was handed by the famous Russian TV host Mikhail Kozhukhov.