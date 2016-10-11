Azerbaijan Airlines increasing regular flights to London

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) is increasing the number of regular flights from Baku to London, in accordance with the winter schedule. Currently, AZAL is carrying out five flights per week from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport to the major international airport of the UK’s capital - London Heathrow Airport.

Report informs referring to the AZAL press service, the flights will be implemented on a daily basis since October 30.

On Saturdays, departure from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport will be at 18:25 Baku time (UTC/GMT+4 hours), arrival at Heathrow Airport - at 20:25 local time (UTC/GMT+1). The departure from London will be at 21:50 local time and then arrival in Baku – at 07:20 a.m. On all other days, departure from Baku will be at 19:05 and arrival in London - at 21:05; departure from London – at 22:05 and arrival in Baku – at 07:35 a.m.

Notably, flights to London are being implemented on the modern airliner Boeing - 787 Dreamliner, which has lounges with three types of classes - Economy, Comfort-club and VIP-club.