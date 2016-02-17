AZAL restores flights on Baku-Riga route in May

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) and Latvian airBaltic will begin operating joint flights on Baku-Riga-Baku route from May 29, 2016.

Report was told in the press service of the AZAL, according to the code-share agreement, airBaltic flights on this air line will be operated under the codes of both airlines.

Direct flights from Riga to Baku will be operated every week on Wednesdays and Sundays. Return flights from Baku to Riga will depart on Mondays and Thursdays.

Departure from Heydar Aliyev International Airport - at 07:05 in the morning (Baku time), arrival at Riga International Airport - at 09:15 local time. Departure from Riga - at 23:55 local time, arrival in Baku - at 05:50 in the morning (Baku time).

Air ticket price of Baku-Riga-Baku flight starts from 314 euro.

Flights to Riga will be operated with comfortable Boeing-737 airliners, which have economy and business class cabins.