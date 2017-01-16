AZAL announces discount campaign

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC announced a new winter campaign on popular tourist destinations.

Report informs citing AZAL, a discount of up to 20% will be applied while buying economy class "round-trip" air tickets in the period from January 15 to February 28, 2017 on the following directions when departing from / to Baku: London, Milan, Berlin, Paris, Prague, Tel Aviv, Dubai and New York. Departure period: January 16 - March 15, 2017.

Air tickets can be booked on the website of the company www.azal.az, purchased at AZAL sales offices and official sales agencies. Points for the flight may be credited automatically in case AZAL Miles member unique number will be entered in the appropriate filed while purchasing online.