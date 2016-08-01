 Top
    AZAL announces a new campaign on Baku-Berlin flights

    The campaign covers flights from September 6 to October 29, 2016

    Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) announced the launch of a new campaign on flights from Baku to Berlin and vice versa.

    Report was told in the company, AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program participants, who will purchase air tickets for flights on the above-mentioned route from September 6 to October 29, 2016, will be able to earn twice as much status and travel points.

    Direct Baku-Berlin-Baku flights will be operated twice a week - on Tuesdays and Sundays. Departure from Heydar Aliyev International Airport - at 07:00 am Baku time, arrival at Tegel International Airport - at 09:55 am local time. Departure from Berlin - at 10:55 am local time, arrival in Baku - at 05:25 pm Baku time. Starting from October 30, 2016 flights on this route will be continued according to winter timetable.

