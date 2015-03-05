Ambassador: A number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting France growing

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ France is interested in the development of tourism in Azerbaijan. Report informs it was stated by the French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Pascal Monnier.

He noted that, to this end, a delegation of representation of the Agency for Tourism Development Atout France arrived in Baku.

P. Monnier noted that, the number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting France is growing.He noted that, that is because an agreement on visa facilitation between Azerbaijan and the EU entered into force in September last year, which has led to a decrease in the cost of visas, and will facilitate the process of its preparation.

In turn, Director of the Tourism Development Agency Atout France in the CIS countries Inessa Korotkova noted that the office carries out its activities in Azerbaijan over the past few years.According to her, the number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting France, is growing every year, and expressed the hope that in the future their number will increase. Tourists from Azerbaijan mostly interested in shopping, fashion, tourism, museums in France, said I. Korotkov.