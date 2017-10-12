Abulfas Garayev: Over 400 outlets will join Baku Shopping Festival

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ The Second Baku Shopping Festival will be launched on October 15.

Report informs, Minister of culture and tourism Abulfas Garayev said at today's press conference that 400 outlets will join the event.

He added that the throughout the festival until November 15, customers will be able to take advantage of special offers and discounts for famous branded clothing, electronics, household appliances, furniture, perfume, cosmetics and other products at the shops in Baku.

“Tax free will be applied to these products. In addition, interactive games, fashion shows and other entertaining events are planned to be organized during the festival,” he said.

Locals and foreigner nationals will be able to get a VAT refund on the purchases worth more than 100 AZN made in the shops with sticker “Baku Shopping Festival - Tax Free”. The refund can be received in cash or via card transfer. The official partners of the festival are Ministry of Taxes, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), “ASAN Service” and “AzerTurkBank”.

The First Baku Shopping Festival was held on April 10-May 10.