Abulfas Garayev: 'Integrated beach standards will be developed in Azerbaijan'

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'Integrated beach standards should be developed and approved in Azerbaijan'.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev said at the opening of Novkhani model beach.

According to him, those who want to serve on beach in the summer season will comply with standards while signing contract.

The minister said that tourists from Bulgaria, Georgia, Germany and other countries come to the model beaches: 'Model beach standards will be recommended to all local executive power authorities after approval. The key issue is Azerbaijan's joining to international standards of beaches. There are many beaches in the world with a blue flag confirming high level of standards of service. We want Azerbaijan to join this movement. Therefore, certain standards should be developed'.

A.Garayev also said that investigation is underway regarding tourist's complaints on poor Internet services in Azerbaijan.