50 thousand of Azerbaijanis to celebrate Novruz in Turkey

Baku. 21 March. REPORT.AZ/ Over 335,000 tourists from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran are going to celebrate Novruz in Turkey. This will make 200 million dollars of revenue to the tourism sector in Turkey.

Report informs referring to Turkish media,100 thousand tourists, including 50 thousand Azerbaijanis and 50 thousand tourists from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan will visit Turkey for celebration of Novruz. According to the chairman of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TURSAB) Basharan Ulusoy, Iranian citizens are often interested in the celebration of Novruz in Turkey.

He noted that the number of Iranian tourists since 2010 increased significantly: In March 2014, we have provided services to more than 230 thousand Iranian tourists.

Ulusoy also noted that the main destinations of tourists are Istanbul and Antalya. Tourists are also showing great interest in the cities of Van and Erzurum, located near the border with Iran.Speaking about the revival of the tourism sector during the celebration of Novruz, Ulusoy said that their goal is to increase profits by tourism development in Diyarbakir, Van, Erzurum.