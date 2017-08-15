30, 000 tourists from Kazakhstan visit Azerbaijan annually

© Report.az

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ The presentation of the tourism potential of Kazakhstan’s capital Astana and the information presentation about EXPO-2017 have been held in Baku.

Report informs, at the start of the event, a video about Astana and its sightseeing, as well as footages from the EXPO-2017 opening, were demonstrated.

Afterwards, Consul of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan Nurbek Almashov gave detailed information about Astana and EXPO-2017 calling on Azerbaijani tourists to attend the exhibition.

Representative of a Kazakh tourism company Anastasia Dirkina called Azerbaijan a strategically important direction for Kazakh tourism companies and noted that Azerbaijan was represented at the EXPO-2017 at a high level. The proof of this is that Azerbaijan's pavilion is one of the ten most visited ones at the exhibition.

In turn, official of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism Leyla Verdiyeva said that Kazakhstan was the key country for Azerbaijan stressing that annually, approximately 30, 000 tourists from Kazakhstan visit Azerbaijan. She expressed hope that this flow would rise year by year.

Afterwards, a video about Azerbaijan’s tourism potential was presented.

Upon the end of the event, representatives of tourism companies of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan held meetings.