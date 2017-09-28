 Top
    $ 1 million allocated for Baku Shopping Festival

    President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree

    Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ / President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on additional measures to organize Baku Shopping Festival in Baku from October 15 to November 15, 2017.

    Report informs according to the order, for the purpose of continuing development of tourism in Azerbaijan and organizing Baku Shopping Festival from October 15 to November 15 in Baku 1 million manat for Ministry of Culture and Tourism allocated from President’s Reserve Fund

    Ministry of Finance was tasked to provide necessary financing said in a decree.

