Hockey Championship: Canada team wins gold

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Team Canada was perfect in Prague, capping an outstanding run at the World Hockey Championship with a dominant win over its archrival.

Report informs, after five straight years of quarter-final defeats, the Canadians are heading home with world championship gold medals for the first time since 2007 after a 6-1 thrashing of defending champion Russia on Sunday at O2 Arena.

Arguably the deepest team in a tournament rich with big-name stars, the Canadians ran the table in 2015 with a perfect 10-0 record.

Sidney Crosby, Tyler Ennis, Cody Eakin and Claude Giroux paced the Canadian attack with a goal and an assist each. Tyler Seguin and Nathan MacKinnon also scored.

Evgeni Malkin had the only goal for Russia, and star forward Alex Ovechkin was held off the scoresheet.

All tournament long, Canada relied on a potent and balanced scoring attack. On Sunday, the fourth line set the tone for the win.

Eakin was credited with the game’s first goal when Ennis’s shot deflected off his skate and slid between the pads of Russian netminder Sergei Bobrovsky at the 18:10 of a first period that Canada dominated.