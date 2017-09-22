2017 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship starts

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The 2017 CEV - Women's European Volleyball Championship will start today.
Report informs, continental championship matches will be held in three venues.
Pool A and Pool C games, as well as semi-final and final will be held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Pool D teams will compete at the Goygol Olympic Sports Complex. Pool B and 1/4 finals will be played at the New Sports Palace in Tbilisi, Georgia.
The national team of Azerbaijan in Pool A will play first match against the Hungarian national team.
European Championship
I round
22 September
Pool A
18:00. Hungary – Azerbaijan
20:00. Germany – Poland
Baku. National Gymnastics Arena
Pool B
18:00. Italy – Georgia
21:00. Belarus – Croatia
Tbilisi. New Sports Palace
Pool C
15:30. Ukraine – Russia
Baku. National Gymnastics Arena
Pool D
17:00. Serbia – the Czech Republic
20:00. the Netherlands - Belgium
Goygol. Olympic Sports Complex
