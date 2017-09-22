2017 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship starts

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The 2017 CEV - Women's European Volleyball Championship will start today.

Report informs, continental championship matches will be held in three venues.

Pool A and Pool C games, as well as semi-final and final will be held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Pool D teams will compete at the Goygol Olympic Sports Complex. Pool B and 1/4 finals will be played at the New Sports Palace in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The national team of Azerbaijan in Pool A will play first match against the Hungarian national team.

European Championship

I round

22 September

Pool A

18:00. Hungary – Azerbaijan

20:00. Germany – Poland

Baku. National Gymnastics Arena

Pool B

18:00. Italy – Georgia

21:00. Belarus – Croatia

Tbilisi. New Sports Palace

Pool C

15:30. Ukraine – Russia

Baku. National Gymnastics Arena

Pool D

17:00. Serbia – the Czech Republic

20:00. the Netherlands - Belgium

Goygol. Olympic Sports Complex