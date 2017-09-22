 Top
    2017 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship starts

    Azerbaijani team will play first match against Hungary

    Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The 2017 CEV - Women's European Volleyball Championship will start today.

    Report informs, continental championship matches will be held in three venues.

    Pool A and Pool C games, as well as semi-final and final will be held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Pool D teams will compete at the Goygol Olympic Sports Complex. Pool B and 1/4 finals will be played at the New Sports Palace in Tbilisi, Georgia.

    The national team of Azerbaijan in Pool A will play first match against the Hungarian national team.

    European Championship

    I round

    22 September

    Pool A

    18:00. Hungary – Azerbaijan

    20:00. Germany – Poland

    Baku. National Gymnastics Arena

    Pool B

    18:00. Italy – Georgia

    21:00. Belarus – Croatia

    Tbilisi. New Sports Palace

    Pool C

    15:30. Ukraine – Russia

    Baku. National Gymnastics Arena

    Pool D

    17:00. Serbia – the Czech Republic

    20:00. the Netherlands - Belgium

    Goygol. Olympic Sports Complex 

