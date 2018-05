Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ 128th session of the International Olympic Committee was held in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur today.

Report informs, at a meeting was chosen the city that will host the Winter Olympics in 2022.

As a result of the election, China's Beijing was elected the capital of the Winter Games 2022.

Another candidate to host the Winter Olympics was the Kazakh city, Almaty.